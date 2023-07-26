From fashion’s biggest runways to the beach, you can always count on Christie Brinkley to show up in a gorgeous outfit for any occasion. The supermodel shared photos from a recent boat trip with her two eldest kids, Alexa Ray Joel and Jack Brinkley-Cook, in the Hamptons.

In the snaps, Christie, 69, wore a chic scarf around her neck that perfectly matched the coastal vibes of the popular beach town. She rocked a whimsical white dress with floral designs and a sweetheart neckline during the outing. As always, Christie looked ecstatic to be joined by her look-alike children for the fun-filled day on the water.

Christie posed for a beautiful photo with Jack, 28, with a sunset view in the background after boarding the boat. Jack wore a backward baseball cap and a black T-shirt as he joined in on the festivities to celebrate a pal’s birthday.

Alexa, 37, also took a gorgeous picture with her mom during the trip. The “Seven Years” singer donned a two-piece outfit made out of colorful geometric print fabric. Her smile looked identical to the one her mom had on her face throughout the entire series of pictures.

Courtesy of Christie Brinkley/Instagram

That same day, Christie also attended the annual Polo Hamptons cocktail party on the Fishel estate in Bridgehampton, New York, in her floral ensemble. The outing came after she recently responded to trolls who made negative remarks about her age and appearance online.

“Whoa, Nelly! The Wrinkle Brigade is out in full force in the comment thread!” she wrote alongside a June 28 Instagram picture. “They are the people that scan celebrities’ pages, hoping to find some cellulite, wrinkles or anything that they can point to critique. It must be some form of compensation for something they are lacking.”

In addition to sharing Jack with ex-husband Richard Taubman and Alexa with ex-husband Billy Joel, Christie is also a mom to daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook with ex-husband Peter Cook. Just like her two older siblings, Sailor, 25, bears a striking resemblance to her famous mother. In fact, she decided to follow in her footsteps and pursue modeling full-time.

Sailor revealed that her mother is a “big inspiration” to her during a February interview with Closer. The Dancing With the Stars alum praised Christie’s passion and kindness in all of the projects she does.

“Both of us are always connected to what we do,” Sailor gushed. “That’s something I take a lot of pride in and try not to do things just to do things.”