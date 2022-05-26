A passion for modeling runs in the family! Sailor Brinkley-Cook followed in her mom Christie Brinkley’s footsteps by pursuing a modeling career. The Dancing With the Stars alum has posed for a number of magazines over the years and shared swimsuit photos from beautiful beaches all over the world with her fans.

Christie welcomed Sailor in 1998 with her ex-husband Peter Cook. She is also a mom to daughter Alexa Rae Joel, whom she shares with ex-husband Billy Joel, and son Jack Brinkley-Cook with ex-husband Richard Taubman. The mom of three has close bonds with all of her kids and was excited to see Sailor find a true love for modeling.

“She’s more like me than she knows,” the Broadway actress told SheKnows in December 2021 about her youngest child. “She’s, sort of, begrudgingly following along.”

Christie also made it clear that she never put any expectations on her children to pursue careers in the modeling or entertainment industry.

“I’m sure that once she really settles and figures out what she wants to do, she’s going to have a blast doing whatever she chooses,” she continued. “She’s got feelers out in so many different areas. Modeling is just not her end all, be all. But modeling is a great opportunity for discovering what that passion is.”

In February 2017, Christie and her two daughters posed for Sports Illustrated, 13 years after she last appeared in the magazine. The CoverGirl spokesmodel shared that she was initially shocked when she was asked to pose for the magazine again but was happy to get the opportunity to do it with her daughters.

“My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!’” Christie told People at the time. “When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!’”

Sailor also went on to pose for the magazine solo in Aruba in 2018 and again in 2018 for a nude photoshoot. She reflected on her experience as a Sports Illustrated model in a candid January 2022 Instagram post.

“My time with @si_swimsuit was a catalyst in me finding the confidence to harness my strength and start speaking my truth,” she wrote. “I was only 18 on my first shoot with them, 19 in my second shoot, and working with them totally altered my perception of the change a model can create. Not only did the team at SI make me feel so incredible about my body and empowered in displaying it, but they encouraged and lifted me up in my other fields and passions.”

