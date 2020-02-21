Considering Chrissy Teigen is one of Hollywood’s most famous mamas, it’s no surprise she’s suffered her fair share of mom-shaming. Since becoming the proud parent of daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 1, with husband John Legend, the Lip Sync Battle host has a good idea of what causes the most controversy.

“It’s pretty much everything,” the 34-year-old beauty hilariously shared with Today Parents on Thursday, February 20, referring to the posts about her kids that get the most heat on social media. “Any time I post a picture of them holding ribs or eating sausage, I get a lot of criticism. Vegans and vegetarians are mad and feel that we’re forcing meat upon them at a young age. They freak out.”

The Cravings author also noted her frequent family travels cause unnecessary drama. “If they get a glimpse of the car seat, there is a lot of buckle talk. Maybe for one second the strap slipped down,” she explained. “And TV is another big one. We have TV on a lot in my house. John and I work on television, we love watching television.”

Although Chrissy said she’s developed a “thicker skin” since she began raising her little bundles of joy in the public eye, she confessed the negative comments “of course” still affect her. Poor mama!

Since there isn’t much Chrissy hides from her fans, this isn’t the first time she’s expressed dissatisfaction with vicious social media trolls. While chatting with Vanity Fair in December 2019, the Bring the Funny star opened up about the world of Twitter and Instagram and revealed why she sometimes struggles with wanting to post pictures of her kids.

“I know a lot of people who make the conscious decision to blur out their kids’ faces,” Chrissy confessed. “I worry, What must they think of me? They must think I’m insane.” The Sports Illustrated model’s husband, 41, l even dished she’s constantly worried about “what a hater might say.”

Whether or not she has haters filling her comments section with mean messages or not, Chrissy couldn’t be more proud to be the mom of Luna and Miles. She even previously gushed over her little ones’ accomplishments.

“[Luna] is so verbal … obviously, everyone’s kids say something and you’re like, ‘Where did you get that?’ But with us, it’s like, ‘How did you learn that tone or phrasing?’” she explained ET in June 2019. “She phrases things really well and she, like, holds a beat to give the punch line with things. It’s really interesting. But yeah, she’s so funny.”

Don’t’ worry, Chrissy, we think you’re an incredible mom!