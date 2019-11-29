There are so many cute kids out there in Hollywood, but few come close to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s brood! The couple raise their two children — Luna, 3, and Miles, 1 — together and, when they’re not home, they’re out at work making money for their little ones.

Baby No. 3 is already on Chrissy’s mind too. Even though she doesn’t plan on welcoming another one soon, she does want to have another kid with John before it’s too late. “Gonna try to wait a few years before attempting again,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost said on Instagram in August. “These guys are exhausting!”

However, when Chrissy was still pregnant with Miles in 2018, she told Us Weekly she was “hot” with baby fever. “I think I do want to have another baby after this and then get hot,” she joked. “I just want to [have] babies, back to back to back, but then I think maybe I want to have my 30s, really live in my 30s and not just be pregnant throughout them.”

After all, the Sports Illustrated model gets along great with her husband — who was just named People‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2019 — and he gives her all the love and respect she deserves when she is expecting.

“I have a husband who truly loves the whole experience. He holds my belly at night, sings to it, wants to be there for me,” she gushed. “I’m really lucky because some men start to look at you like a tool, I’ve heard, so I’ve been scared and don’t let that happen to me! But it hasn’t and it’s really good.”

If the couple do welcome another child, we think Miles and Luna will be the best older siblings! Luna has already displayed exemplary qualities as the oldest child when her brother was still in her mom’s belly.

“You should see how loving and nurturing she is,” Chrissy, previously told E! News. “Even now, getting ready for baby boy, she has her baby dolls and the things she does with them … she’ll feed them with a little bottle and give them pats on the back. It’s so cute to see.”

Scroll below to see John and Chrissy’s cutest moments with their kids!