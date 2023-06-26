Celebrities Ages 50 and Above Are Rocking Bikinis in Summer 2023! See Gorgeous Swimsuit Photos

Your favorite stars are enjoying the summer sun! Sofia Vergara, Goldie Hawn, Salma Hayek and more A-listers who are age 50 and above have shared gorgeous bikini photos in summer 2023.

Sofia bared it all in a cheeky swimsuit snap posted on Instagram on June 26. The America’s Got Talent judge posed in a black thong bikini as she lounged by the pool. She wore minimal makeup and rocked her signature wavy hair in the swimwear photo.

The comments section was full of love for the Modern Family alum’s beautiful poolside look. Fans flooded the photo with heart and flame emojis.

Sofia, who has been married to husband Joe Manganiello since 2015, knows a thing or two about striking a pose in bathing suits. She started off her career as a model before landing her big break as an actress.

Similarly, Sofia’s America’s Got Talent costar Heidi Klum has not shied away from showing off her swimsuit body in the summer of 2023.

In late May, Heidi went topless for a breathtaking picture snapped in front of the ocean. She wore only a pair of black bikini bottoms in the Instagram post. Days later, she shared a video while dancing around in the same bikini. The clip was snapped by the model’s husband, Tom Kaulitz.

Heidi and Tom have been known to share steamy snaps on social media of their time spent together. From sharing clips of the pair in the shower to hanging out at home, it seems like the former Project Runway host is living her best life!

The famous AGT costars aren’t the only ones who have blown fans away with their bikini photos this season. Salma shared a striking snapshot from a relaxing boat trip on June 12.

“Some people don’t like gray days, but I think every day is precious,” the Black Mirror actress captioned the picture. “Adore your week, no matter what it brings.”

Her Instagram account is full of vibrant bathing suit pictures from the days she is not on set. For Salma, sharing bikini photos online is “liberating.”



“I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini toward the end of last year,” the Desperado actress told Entertainment Tonight in February 2021 after going on a tropical vacation. “I’m glad I took a lot of pictures; I have no shame on it because it was the first week of the vacation.”

Scroll below to see bikini photos of stars ages 50 and above.