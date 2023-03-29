Molly Sims’ Bikini Photos Will Inspire You to Take a Vacation! See the Model’s Swimsuit Looks

Perfect oceanside looks! Molly Sims is no stranger to modeling gorgeous bikinis on fashion magazine covers and runways all over the world. The style icon once revealed the secret to her stunning swimsuit photos that she loves sharing on Instagram for her followers to see.

The Las Vegas alum revealed in a February 2023 Instagram Story that she often drinks bone broth due to its health benefits. “Anti-aging, good for digestion and gut, helps my joints after workouts, better sleep … this has been game-changing for me,” she said.

Molly’s revelation came just a few days after she shared bikini-clad photos from a vacation with her pals to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. During the trip, the Kentucky native rocked a patterned two-piece in an eye-catching pink hue. In other pictures from the getaway, she showed off her toned abs in a black bikini. Molly accessorized her simple swimwear look with a few gold necklaces and matching earrings. Her flawless smile was on full display in all of the glamorous snapshots.

Two weeks after the February 2023 Cabo trip, Molly ventured for a chilly winter vacation to Deer Valley, Utah. The beauty enjoyed the trip with her three children, Brooks, Scarlett and Grey, whom she shares with her husband, Scott Stuber. She snapped several photos on the slopes wearing her cold-weather gear, before trading in her winter coat for her signature swimsuit style.

Though snow covered the mountains and ski slopes at the luxurious resort, the Yes Man actress still flaunted her bikini body in a series of selfies while wearing a mint green two-piece. She commanded the attention of her Instagram followers during the impromptu photo shoot on her hotel balcony. If there’s anyone who knows how to bring the heat to a frosty winter wonderland, it’s definitely Molly!

Fans of the fashionista were blown away by her bathing suit photos and took to the comments section of her post to show their love. While many wanted to know details about where her swimsuit was from, others left heart and flame emojis on the steamy snaps. Molly’s account is full of jaw-dropping swimsuit style moments from trips taken all over the world.

“This might be the best place on Earth!” she gushed on Instagram during a December 2022 vacation to Costa Rica. “We went in caves, snorkeled, swam, beached and [rode ATVs] … I mean, this is PARADISE.”

Scroll below to see Molly’s beautiful bikini photos.