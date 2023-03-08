Oscar Nominee Jamie Lee Curtis’ Bikini Photos Are Everything! See Her Best Swimsuit Looks

Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis has taken on a number of jaw-dropping roles during her four decades in Hollywood and has become quite the trendsetter. The Oscar nominee knows a thing or two about turning heads with her red carpet looks and bikini photos.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress got her start in the entertainment industry in 1977 and shared her wisdom about fame, fashion and beauty in the years since.

“I have been an advocate for natural beauty for a long time, mostly because I’ve had the trial and error of the other part,” Jamie admitted during an October 2021 interview on ITV. “I did plastic surgery — it didn’t work. I hated it. It made me feel worse.”

The film icon also learned to embrace her natural gray hair after years of dyeing it for roles.

“I tried to do everything you can do to your hair,” she admitted. “Personally, I felt it humiliating. I would go into a hair salon, the smell of the chemicals, the feeling of that color on my hair, the wearing the things, sitting under the hair dryer, I was like, ‘For what?’”

In the early years of her acting career, Jamie dyed her hair for a film but found that most of it “burned” off her head afterward. She was inspired to cut her hair short, a style she has loved ever since.

“The first time I cut my hair short, I went, ‘Oh, oh, my God. Oh wow, I look like me,'” the California native revealed.

Jamie, who’s a mom to kids Ruby and Annie with her husband, Christopher Guest, further reflected on encouraging fellow actresses to rock the natural look.

“The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty,” the Golden Globe winner said during a September 2021 interview with Fast Company. “Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back.”

At age 50, Jamie posed topless for the cover of AARP, something she has no regrets about to this day despite facing some criticism.

“That’s the beautiful gift of aging: The things that are unimportant slip away,” she reflected in a January 2023 interview with the outlet. “That is the essence of the truth that sets you free to manifest your destiny. Carpe diem — seize the day. And I am seizing the day daily because I have no f–king time to waste.”

Keep scrolling to see Jamie’s rare bikini photos over the years.