Jamie Lee Curtis’ Husband Makes Her Feel ‘Safe’! Here’s What to Know About Christopher Guest

Known for starring roles in Halloween, Freaky Friday, Knives Out and more, Jamie Lee Curtis has been a staple in showbiz since the late 1970s. Throughout the course of her career, she’s had the constant support of her husband, Christopher Guest.

“I feel safe when I drive up and see that [he is] home,” Jamie Lee gushed, speaking to AARP The Magazine for the cover of their August/September 2021 issue. “It’s the safety of knowing his car is in the garage, that I’m not alone … that’s the long marriage.”

The Hollywood star and the screenwriter have been in love for nearly four decades, having walked down the aisle together in December 1984. Jamie Lee and Christopher started their family not long after saying “I do” when they welcomed their daughter, Annie Guest, in December 1986. The Terror Train alum later welcomed their son, Thomas Guest, in March 1996.

As the years have passed, Jamie Lee and her hubby maintained their strong marriage while raising their kids and juggling their hectic careers. Talking with Hello! in February, the Golden Globe winner and the Saturday Night Live alum revealed the secret to having a successful relationship.

“Don’t leave. That’s really it – two words … because you will want to,” Jamie Lee insisted. “If you’re telling me anybody who’s married for a long time hasn’t thought ‘I hate them, I want out,’ of course they have! I believe if you stay on the bus long enough, the scenery will change!”

It seems divorce isn’t an option for these lovebirds, who are gearing up to celebrate their 37th wedding anniversary at the end of the year. At the time Jamie Lee and Christopher celebrated their milestone in December 2020, the Roadgames actress uploaded a throwback of the couple holding hands.

“One of the longest relationships I’ve had seeking comfort and contact and connection is with Chris. Today marks the 36th anniversary of our wedding,” she penned in the caption. “My hand in his. Then and now. Connected through our children and family and friends it became the links in our human emotional chain that have seen each of us through triumph and tragedy.”

