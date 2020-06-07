At an age when many women in Hollywood struggle to find work, Jamie Lee Curtis is busier and happier than ever. “I’m 61, and my motto now is, ‘If not now, when? If not me, who?’” says Jamie Lee. That’s why she just signed to direct her first movie, the horror flick Mother Nature.

“The film is centered around climate change, and anything that has to do with making the planet better is important to Jamie Lee,” an insider tells Closer Weekly. She’ll add Mother Nature to a long list of upcoming projects, including two more Halloween sequels.

Her 2018 reboot of the slasher franchise was a smash, setting box-office records for a film starring a woman over 55. “It was a moment of great pride,” Jamie Lee says of the achievement. “Let me be the bell-ringing, banner-waving representative of generations of women who have been in the

movie business and got no recognition.”