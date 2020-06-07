‘Mother Nature’ Director Jamie Lee Curtis Is Busier and Happier Than Ever at 61: ‘If Not Now, When?’
At an age when many women in Hollywood struggle to find work, Jamie Lee Curtis is busier and happier than ever. “I’m 61, and my motto now is, ‘If not now, when? If not me, who?’” says Jamie Lee. That’s why she just signed to direct her first movie, the horror flick Mother Nature.
“The film is centered around climate change, and anything that has to do with making the planet better is important to Jamie Lee,” an insider tells Closer Weekly. She’ll add Mother Nature to a long list of upcoming projects, including two more Halloween sequels.
Her 2018 reboot of the slasher franchise was a smash, setting box-office records for a film starring a woman over 55. “It was a moment of great pride,” Jamie Lee says of the achievement. “Let me be the bell-ringing, banner-waving representative of generations of women who have been in the
movie business and got no recognition.”
By stepping behind the camera, Jamie Lee is following the path of her husband of 35 years, actor-director Christopher Guest (Best in Show). “She’s picked up so much by observing him,” says the insider. “She respects his skills and will go to him for advice.”
Now that daughter Annie and son Thomas are grown, Jamie Lee has turned her focus back to her career, and she’s never been afraid to switch things up. “I think my capacity to change has given me tremendous happiness,” Jamie Lee says. “Because who I am today, I am completely content to be.”
Reporting by Rick Egusquiza
