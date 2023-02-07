Law & Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay loves taking trips to the beach with her husband, Peter Hermann. The couple spent his birthday together exploring a gorgeous vacation destination in August 2022. The Emmy winner shared rare bikini photos during the getaway with her spouse.

In the pictures posted on Instagram, Mariska and Peter gazed into each other’s eyes as they dipped their toes in the ocean. In a second snap, the happy couple went for a swim. The Ghoulies star lounged in a green pool float while wearing a floral swimsuit. “Happy birthday to my guy,” she captioned the post. “In it with you forever.”

Perhaps the cutest part of Peter’s birthday trip was that he and his wife, whom he wed in 2004, wore matching beach hats. It wasn’t the first time Mariska and the Younger alum shared sweet photos from a romantic trip. Just a few months prior, they had a blast visiting Italy and enjoyed a relaxing boat ride in Venice.

The travel enthusiasts are parents to three kids: August, Amaya and Andrew. Mariska was so excited to fulfill her dream of being a mom and has been teaching her children so many important lessons along the way, including finding self-confidence.

“I’m a big believer that your word is your wand. You know how people say things like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m such an idiot.’ I don’t say things like that anymore,” she shared during a March 2013 interview with Ladies’ Home Journal. “Those put-downs, even if they’re in jest, are little bullets of negativity that you don’t need in your life.”

At the time, Mariska and Peter were getting used to having their three toddlers running around the house, something she attributed to helping her stay fit. The Falcon Crest alum admitted she noticed some changes happening to her body after giving birth to her eldest child.

“Things are sagging a bit — I’m not going to lie,” she reflected. “But am I going to be upset about the sag or am I going to look at my three gorgeous kids and my husband and count my lucky stars?”

In recent years, the California native has shared photos while working out with a personal trainer. While fighting an illness in January 2019, Mariska enjoyed spending time doing exercises by the pool amid her recovery.

“I love to swim and it’s one of the few exercises I can do since I’ve been sick,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her pool at the time. “Water is my element and I feel so connected to myself just moving through it.”

Keep scrolling to see Mariska’s beautiful bikini photos.