Even though summer is still a couple of months away, Catherine Zeta-Jones already knows how she’s going to spend her time with husband Michael Douglas.

“Excited to return to Israel this summer with @michaelkirkdouglas to cohost @TheGenesisPrize Ceremony to honor and celebrate the amazing #NatanSharansky,” the mom of three wrote alongside a throwback pic of her with Michael, 75, and their kids — Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16 — in the middle east. “See you in June, Israel! #GenesisPrize2020.”

Michael shared a similar snap of them together. “Thrilled to return to Israel this summer to cohost @TheGenesisPrize Ceremony with @CatherineZetaJones on June 18 as we honor legendary advocate for freedom, democracy, and human rights #NatanSharansky with the #GenesisPrize2020,” he penned the caption.

It’s great to see the parents of two will come together to honor the Israeli politician. Although they didn’t say if they’ll be bringing their kids along for the ride, Michael and Catherine previously got to spend time with them when they took a family trip to Africa.

In December 2019, the Chicago star shared a photo of her and her loved ones having “Sunday lunch in Zanzibar.” In the sweet snap, you can see them lounging at a restaurant while they waited for their food to arrive.

However, Michael said he hasn’t been able to spend a lot of time with his children anymore because Dylan is off at college and Carys is in boarding school.

Instagram

“She really wanted to take off,” the Wall Street star told Closer Weekly and other reporters in October 2019 about his daughter. “It was unexpected because we actually moved to be five minutes from the school that she’d been going to after having had a 45-minute drive and she was really happy. And then all of a sudden this moment came, so we go what are we going to do now?”

“You spend a lot of time talking about your kids, and all of a sudden … and then we got over that very quickly!” he continued. “And now we’re like, ‘wow, we can do anything in our schedules without … obviously the holiday stuff.’ But other than that during the week and everything. So we’re taking full advantage of that, seeing a lot of shows and traveling a lot.”

Michael and Catherine are definitely enjoying their time as empty nesters! We just hope they post a bunch of pics together in Israel.