Birthday twins! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas celebrated their joint birthdays on Wednesday, September 25, and we’re super bummed we didn’t get an invite to the party! Luckily for fans, The Mask of Zorro actress took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes glimpses inside their special day together.

Catherine, who turned 50 years old while her handsome hubby rang in 75, looked happier than ever as they enjoyed a fun-filled day. The Entrapment star shared a series of pictures of the two, as well as a video of their family singing “Happy Birthday.” They even shared a sweet smooch!

Instagram/Catherine-Zeta Jones

In one of the pics that she shared, Catherine and Michael — who tied the knot in 2000 — beamed with joy as they celebrated their birthdays with a round of golf. The brunette beauty posted a super cute snap of her and Michael flashing a smile at the camera while hanging out in a golf cart. “Birthday balls,” she hilariously captioned the Instagram Story photo.

The former Broadway star — who is the mom of Dylan Douglas, 19, and Carys Douglas, 16, as well as the stepmom to the Basic Instinct actor’s first child, Cameron Douglas — also uploaded a picture of one of her birthday presents. “My bday gift from my stepson Cameron, Vivian and baby Lua,” she captioned the pic of her wearing a pair of sneakers that featured Catherine’s face on the left shoe and Michael’s face on the right. LOL!

Instagram/Catherine-Zeta Jones

It seems a little too coincidental that the two share a birthday, and Michael even dished that he joked about marrying his future wife when he found out the similarity between them.

“The first time I ever met [Catherine] I found out we had the same birthday and I told her, ‘I’m going to be the father of your children,’” he recalled at the 2019 SAG Awards. “I found out she played golf. I melted right there. She looked straight into my eyes, and that was it.”

Even though the Falling Down actor and his stunning wife have been celebrating together for nearly two decades, Michael recently confessed that Catherine still has a power over him like she did when they first met. “[Catherine] does [still give me butterflies],” he told Closer Weekly and other reporters at the BAFTA Tea Party on September 21. “She cleans up pretty good.” Aww!

We hope they had the best birthdays!