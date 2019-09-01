Now that summer is wrapping up, kids are heading back to school — and Catherine Zeta-Jones‘ children will be doing the same, but their mom will be missing them a ton.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, September 1, to share a hilarious video of her two kids — son Dylan, 19, and daughter Carys, 16, dancing up a storm. “My babes are going back to school!” the actress wrote alongside the clip. Miss ‘em already. They fill a room.”

Take a look at the video below!

The vid was of course well received, as fans took to the comments section. “Loving their enthusiasm for that type of music — it’s brilliant,” one person said. “Monica and Ross from Friends lol,” another said, referring to the characters from the classic sitcom.

The Oscar winner shares both kids with her husband, fellow actor Michael Douglas. The Wall Street star, 74, also has another son, Cameron, 40, with his ex-wife Diandra Luker. While the happy family is obviously quite close, the famous pair do try their best to keep their kids away from the spotlight.

“We’ve kind of shielded them away, but they’re incredibly mature for their tender years,” The Mask of Zorro costar once told ET of her children’s exposure to Hollywood. “They get it, and that’s just a thing [where] I think that I just got lucky.”

“They’ve kinda been removed from the crazy world of Hollywood or even the crazy world of Manhattan,” Catherine added. “The teenagers here in Manhattan, there’s a maturity that comes too quick I think.”

Even though they are headed back to school, Michael and Catherine always make sure to get their family time in — the Hollywood duo recently all reunited with their loved ones for quite the photo. “#FamilyFirst,” the Romancing the Stone costar wrote alongside the pic. Sweet!

We love this family and always enjoy seeing their love for one another.