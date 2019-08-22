Lookalikes! Catherine Zeta-Jones and her daughter Carys are looking just like twins on the latest cover of Vanity Fair Spain.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 21, to share the cover, and to gush over just how much she was about the entire experience. “Thrilled to be on the cover of the September issue of @VanityFairSpain with my beautiful daughter @carys.douglas,” the Oscar winner wrote alongside the pic. “Thank you to the amazing #VanityFairSpain team for the wonderful feature. ¡Me encanta!” The 16-year-old also shared some words on her own social media.

“An honor to be included … ! Thank you to the incredible team,” the teen wrote. On the cover, the Chicago star and her daughter both wear Fendi suits, but Catherine sports a white button-cup and trousers, while her kin goes the shorts and top route.

The A-lister shares Carys with her husband, actor Michael Douglas. The longtime couple also have a son, Dylan, 19. The Wall Street star also has another child, Cameron, 40, from a previous marriage to film producer Diandra Luker. Even though Catherine and Carys joined forces for this cover, the star has been quite open about keeping her children from the spotlight.

“We’ve kind of shielded them away, but they’re incredibly mature for their tender years,” The Mask of Zorro costar once told ET of her kids’ exposure to Hollywood. “They get it, and that’s just a thing [where] I think that I just got lucky.”

“They’ve kinda been removed from the crazy world of Hollywood or even the crazy world of Manhattan. The teenagers here in Manhattan, there’s a maturity that comes too quick I think,” she added. Although, there are times where we see the famous couple’s children at events with them — earlier this year Carys and Dylan stood alongside their mom at the Wales’ National Day Gala in New York.

Looks like Catherine and Michael have raised their kids well!