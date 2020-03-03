Country music star Carrie Underwood gave fans an update on her family following the deadly tornadoes that touched down in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, March 3. The doting mom revealed husband Mike Fisher and their two sons were safe and sound after the former professional hockey star came to the rescue.

“[My husband] said he had to go upstairs at, like, 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down,” the “Before He Cheats” songstress, 36, said during an appearance on Today just hours after the horrifying experience.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Considering Carrie jetted off on her Find Your Path book tour on Monday, March 2, she wasn’t home with Mike, 39, and their two sons, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob. “We have, like, a little safe room in our house,” Carrie continued, noting her longtime love carried their sons to safety. “I bet everybody was crying.”

According to the Washington Post, rampant tornadoes ripped through the state shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning. At least 22 people were killed, homes and businesses were completely demolished and tens of thousands of residents have been left without power.

Considering motherhood is at the top of the country songstress’ priority list, we bet it must have been agonizing not being with her handsome hubby and kids during the natural disaster.

Carrie recently proved how much she loves being a mom as she rang in son Isaiah’s 5th birthday on February 28. The Grammy Award-winner — who suffered three miscarriages before welcoming baby Jacob in January 2019 — shared the sweetest tribute in honor of her eldest child’s big day.

“He is 5 today. Where did these last five years go?” the proud mama gushed in the caption of her post, which featured a stunning black and white photo of Isaiah as a newborn. “It’s so bittersweet watching your children grow up. You want them to stay little and chubby and cuddly forever but it’s also so much fun seeing them turn into little people!”

“Isaiah, you are funny and smart and such a caring little boy!” Carrie adorably continued. “You already have so much love for God and for all those around you. The day I became your mother was the day my life changed forever. You are 5 today, but you will always be my baby boy … no matter how old you get. Thank you for being you.”

We’re so happy Carrie, Mike and their brood are safe!