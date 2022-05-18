Dreams do come true! Carrie Underwood’s life was forever changed when she won season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Audiences fell in love with her charming personality and phenomenal voice, which has helped her become of the most successful country artists of all time.

The “Blown Away” singer has performed all over the world, broken numerous records as a female country artist, hosted the Country Music Association Awards and won several awards of her own. Even after all of her tremendous accolades, the Oklahoma native credits American Idol with making it all possible.

“I think back and that’s a decision that changed my entire life — I have no idea where I’d be,” she said after returning to the show to mentor the contestants in May 2022. “And to see contestants get every opportunity they’ve ever wanted is just magical.”

The country superstar has collaborated with top artists in the music industry over the years including John Legend, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and Jason Aldean. Her husband, Mike Fisher, has remained one of her biggest supporters since they began dating in 2008. The New York Times bestselling author and the NHL star got engaged in 2009 and were married the following year.

The couple welcomed their first child together, son Isaiah, in 2015. Their youngest son, Jacob, arrived in January 2019.

“Mike loves having two little boys to run around outdoors and to teach sports. And motherhood has fulfilled Carrie and keeps her feeling grounded,” an insider told Closer in June 2020. “The boys are their world, and they always say how happy they are as a family of four.”

Carrie and Mike have loved spending more time with their boys and getting to watch them grow up amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m very lucky,” she said during a December 2020 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I do have two incredible boys. … We live on a farm, and I kind of got to get back to some of my roots by not being on stage for a minute, and I got to be outside so much and work in the garden and just be a mom and be a wife. … It’s the most I’ve been still in over 15 years.”

Keep scrolling to learn five facts about Carrie you might not know.