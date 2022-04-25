After winning American Idol in 2005, Carrie Underwood become a global singing sensation, captivating the world with her voice and incredible sense of style. Over the years, the “Blown Away” singer has shared several makeup-free selfies with her adoring fans on social media and proven that she is beautiful both inside and out.

Carrie wore several iconic fashion and makeup looks during her time on American Idol and beyond. The Grammy winner shared in an interview with People in December 2015 that she began wearing makeup at the age of 12.

“I have older sisters, so I probably started wearing makeup a little before I probably should have,” she said. “I played with it while I was growing up because I would go into their bags. If I had a daughter now I’d probably make her wait a little longer.”

Carrie is a mom of two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, whom she shares with her husband, Mike Fisher. In addition to spending time with her kids, she has traveled the world on several sold-out tours and topped country music charts since her rise on the scene. Carrie loves playing around with makeup and experimenting with new looks, especially on tour.

“I do my own hair and makeup on the road. I’m a lady and I like to do my own makeup and hair,” she told Yahoo.com in April 2018. “On red carpets, somebody else has to do it for me because the lights can do weird stuff with your face. But on the road, it’s my zen time before the show.”

Back in November 2017, Carrie tripped outside of her Nashville home and suffered a scary fall. The fall resulted in a broken wrist that she needed surgery to repair. In January 2018, the Oklahoma native also shared on her fan page that she needed over 40 stitches on her face after the accident.

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful,” she wrote in the note, per People. “I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”

After taking some time off in 2017, Carrie told Redbook that she was working on building her confidence back ahead of the release of her “Cry Pretty” album.

“Any time someone gets injured, it looks pretty bad in the beginning, and you’re like, ‘What is this going to wind up like?’ You just don’t know,” she said. “It was also a perception thing because I look at myself [now] and I see it quite a bit, but other people are like, ‘I wouldn’t have even noticed.’ Nobody else looks at you as much as you think they do. Nobody notices as much as you think they will, so that’s been nice to learn.”

Keep scrolling to see Carrie’s gorgeous makeup-free selfies.