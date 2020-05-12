Family bonding! Candace Cameron Bure exclusively tells Closer Weekly she feels “blessed” to be social distancing with her husband, Valeri Bure, and their kids, Natasha, Lev and Maksim, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re doing really great. I’m very thankful that I have my family,” the 44-year-old exclusively shares. “We’ve just been enjoying time together — cooking meals and playing lots of board games and watching Netflix.”

Candace notes Natasha, 21, Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18, aren’t interested in watching anything starring their mom.

“Neither Hallmark or Fuller House!” she hilariously reveals. “It’s like banned in my house. None of my family ever wants to watch me on television! I think because they see my face every day … they’re like, ‘Mom, we don’t want to watch you on TV too.'”

When she’s not running around their house trying to keep her adult kiddos entertained, Candace says she has some work duties to complete from home despite the quarantine. “You know, there’s still lots of stuff through social media and interviews that I’ve been doing,” she explains.

In order to keep things running as smoothly as possible, Valeri, 45, and the Grow, Candace, Grow author organized a routine for themselves and their children at home. The longtime lovebirds have been together ever since they tied the knot in 1996, and they seem like a great team.

“We’ve made a schedule, and so that has been really helpful,” dishes the Switched for Christmas actress — who recently teamed up with The Salvation Army to match donations up to $10,000 in support of the deadly outbreak. “We still get up every morning and work out and shower, and then go about our day in the things we can do.”

Candace is holding her kiddos extra tight during the unprecedented pandemic, especially since her brood will return to their normal lives once the quarantine ends.

“My youngest, Maks, is home with us now, but he’s still in high school,” the proud mama says. “He’ll be doing his senior year, which will be coming up … and he has actually been in Minnesota playing hockey. And then my son Lev is in college and he’s also working full-time for my husband’s business [Bure Family Wine].”

Meanwhile, Natasha is an aspiring actress, but she and Lev returned to self-quarantine with their family at home.

Overall, Candace insists her family is doing “just fine.” She adds, “But I worry … I have so many friends and family members that I do worry about … because it’s harder for people depending on where they live and if they’re alone and what’s available to them.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper.