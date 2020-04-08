When Candace Cameron Bure‘s birthday came around on April 6, she wasn’t too bummed to be celebrating at home in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the Fuller House alum tells Closer Weekly exclusively that her latest celebration “was one of the best birthdays [she’s] ever had.”

“Everyone was like, ‘Oh, it’s so sad you’re in quarantine,” Candace explains in the new interview, noting her celebration at home with husband Valeri Bure and kids Natasha, 21, Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18, was better than she ever imagined.

“I am surrounded by the people I love most and there’s no pressure,” the Switched for Christmas actress — who recently teamed up with The Salvation Army to match donations up to $10,000 in support of the deadly outbreak — sweetly continues. “I don’t have to host anyone.”

Candace says because there “was no pressure” in regards to setting up a huge birthday bash, she was able to enjoy all her “favorite things to eat” and just have an “amazing day” with her hubby and brood. “I didn’t have to worry about family dynamics or personalities with friends that may not get along as well,” she adds.

On top of having a memorable 44th birthday party, the blonde beauty dishes she feels better than ever. “I feel really young, which I’m so grateful,” she tells Closer. “I think part of the reason for that is because I love exercise and being as healthy as I can be, and every year I get older I’m so grateful for what my body can do as far as exercise and being fit.”

Considering Candace is all about staying in tip-top shape, getting “a new bike” for her birthday was extremely exciting. “It was like the best birthday present ever, so I’ll be riding my new bike a lot more!” she says.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

It’s not surprising that the Full House alum made the most of her indoor birthday party considering she couldn’t be more in love with her famous family. In a previous interview with Closer, the doting wife — who tied the knot with Valeri, 45, in 1996 — revealed the secret to her long-lasting marriage.

“Spending time together, that’s the secret … you gotta see each other,” she shared in November 2019. “The kids are older now so it’s different. But our schedules are — we both travel a lot — so we’re trying to figure it out. Now that we’re empty-nesters it’s like a whole new relationship, so it’s really great.”

We hope Candace enjoys the rest of her time at home with Val and their kiddos!

Reporting by Diana Cooper.