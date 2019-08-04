She’s killing it! Candace Cameron-Bure loves staying in the best shape possible — and she reminded everyone of that with her latest workout video.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, August 3, to share quite the workout video of herself. “When you gotta tuck the baby skin in,” the actress captioned the clip, as it shows her pulling up her tights a tad over her stomach while jokingly sticking out her tongue. Take a look at the post below!

Fans were all about the video, as they rushed to the comments section to respond. “Just made all of us mamas feel a thousand times better!” one person gushed. Another added, “You look amazing and I’m dying because this the most real thing I’ve seen on IG in a long time!! Love it!” One commenter also applauded Candace, saying, “I love that you kept this and posted it!!”

The Fuller House star has always been open about exercising and staying in tip-top shape. In fact, she once revealed some of her expert tips to becoming a fit mom. “I don’t find time to workout. I make time to work out. That’s the difference,” Candace told E! News. “It’s important to me, and we all make time for whatever is important in our lives.”

As far as her diet, the Full House alum keeps it clean. “I eat a lot of veggies, lean proteins, and I keep my portions small,” she told the outlet at the time. “If I’m putting so much effort into taking care of my body, I’ve got to take care of it from the inside out. So, not just the workouts but good food and that’s why I’m partnered with Starkist.” The mother-of-three is also all about inspiring other moms.

“I want to encourage all of the moms out there, or if you’re not a mom, any woman in their 30s or 40s,” she shared. “I’m like my 20s weren’t my best. I’m in my best shape right now. You can do it. It’s just time, effort, and priority.”

Candace is such a great role model!