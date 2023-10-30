On March 30, 2022, Bruce Willis’ family announced that he was diagnosed with aphasia and was stepping away from acting. The condition has since progressed to frontotemporal dementia, and his wife and children have been by his side through every step of his health battle.

Bruce Willis Was Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia

Bruce’s wife, Emma Hemming, his ex-wife, Demi Moore and their three adult daughters, Rumer, Tallulah and Scout, all initially announced the actor’s diagnosis on Instagram.

“This is a really challenging time for our family, and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” they wrote in a statement at the time. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Bruce is also a dad to younger daughters Mabel and Evelyn, whom he shares with Emma. Nearly one year after his family first came forward about his health battle, they shared a statement to update his fans on his condition.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” Demi wrote in a statement for the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) in February 2023. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

What Is Frontotemporal Dementia?

Frontotemporal dementia is “a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain,” per Mayo Clinic. Those diagnosed with the disorder may experience “changes in their personalities” and “lose the ability to use language properly.”

In September 2023, Emma appeared on Today to discuss her husband’s health battle and how her family was coping. She admitted that it’s “hard to know” if Bruce is aware of his condition.

“What I’m learning is that dementia is hard,” the entrepreneur said. “It’s hard on the person diagnosed. It’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say that this is a family disease, it really is.”

Even through all of the difficult periods of grief, Emma is finding joy in small moments with her young daughters.

“There’s so many beautiful things happening in our lives,” she continued. “It’s just really important for me to look up from the grief and the sadness so that I can see what is happening around us. Bruce would really want us to be in the joy of what is. He would really want that for me and our family.”