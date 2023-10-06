Emma Heming has given an update on her husband Bruce Willis’ health, and the news isn’t good. His frontotemporal dementia has progressed so quickly, she says, “it’s hard to know” if the actor, 68, is aware of what is happening to him.

“Dementia is hard,” she adds. “It’s hard on the person diagnosed, it’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is.”

But Emma, 45, is trying to keep a positive outlook. She says Bruce is “the gift that keeps on giving,” and that he’s taught their two daughters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, traits like “love, patience and resilience.”