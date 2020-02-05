A mom’s gotta do what a mom’s gotta do! Blake Lively jokingly revealed she uses her three daughters “as weights” while detailing her fitness routine. The beloved actress, who spent 8 months juggling motherhood and her career while filming her latest movie The Rhythm Section, dished how she manages to squeeze a workout into her busy schedule.

“I woke up at 5 a.m., but mostly because I was doing momma duty with my girls,” the 34-year-old beauty recently shared with Vanity Fair. “Have breakfast with them, hang out with them, work out with them. ‘Cause I didn’t want to wake up any earlier. I’m not Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. I had to just get some sleep.”

MEGA

Blake, who shares daughters James, 5, Inez, 3, and a newborn baby girl with husband Ryan Reynolds, then revealed the hilarious way they spend time together. “I would actually wake up and work out with my girls,” she explained. “So I would sort of use them as weights. Instead of wearing a weight vest, I got to wear my children.”‘

The fun doesn’t stop there. The Gossip Girl star said she’d get home from work at around 9 p.m., which is when she’d put her daughters to bed. “They don’t ever go to sleep, honestly. We gotta invent something,” she reluctantly revealed. “My kids had, like, a pack-and-play, almost like a crib, and I would crawl in there and sing them to sleep.”

“Usually I’d fall asleep in there. Almost every single night I’d fall asleep in there,” she added. “And then [Ryan] would usually come in and be like, ‘Hey, you’re safe now. You can come to bed.'” LOL!

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Considering The Rhythm Section hit theaters on January 31, Blake has been popping around on a plethora of press trips. As she stopped by Good Morning America on January 28, the blonde beauty — who welcomed her third child with Ryan, 43, after filming for the action flick wrapped at the end of summer 2019 — opened up about what it’s like being a mom of three.

“It’s like going from two to 3,000,” she joked of the difference between having two children versus three. “I mean, we have so many children. It’s pretty crazy. We’re outnumbered, and it’s a lot.”