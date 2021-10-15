Beverley Mitchell is not only an accomplished TV star but also a proud mom of three precious kids shared with her husband, Michael Cameron.

When she’s not busy on set or with her work duties, the former 7th Heaven actress, 40, loves to spend time with her beautiful family, much of which she shares with her nearly 1 million followers on Instagram.

Beverley and Michael welcomed their third child together, Mayzel “Mayzie” Cameron, in July 2020. The Secret Life of the American Teenager star previously miscarried twins in 2018, making her “super, super grateful” about finding out they were expecting baby No. 3, she told Closer Weekly during her pregnancy.

“From what I was expecting and how I saw this all going in my head, [it] was definitely a different experience,” Beverley shared in May 2020, noting she was “definitely more hesitant” during the first trimester of her fourth pregnancy. “I was kind of more just like, ‘Well, we’ll see, we’ll see if it sticks.'”

The Arcadia, California, native said she and Michael decided to keep the news under wraps until they felt more comfortable sharing it with the world. “We waited exponentially longer to tell anyone. We were always very trying to keep ourselves from getting excited,” she added. “We were always trying to get to the next appointment and even then, we were like, ‘Well, there’s still this risk.'”

Although it was a heartbreaking experience to lose their twins, Beverley said, “For us, we’ve always kind of felt that the magic number for our family was three.” She gushed, “I feel very confident in our little soon-to-be family of five.”

Beverley first met her future husband at a friend’s party while attending college in 2000. They went on to get engaged on New Year’s Eve 2005 in Colorado and married on October 1, 2008, exchanging their vows in Ravello, Italy.

The couple now share three kids together: Kenzie, Hutton and Mayzel. And get this: Beverley even made Instagram accounts for Hutton and Kenzie, telling Closer Weekly she couldn’t resist showcasing their adorable and “big personalities.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about her kids.