7th Heaven alum Beverley Mitchell flaunted her growing baby bump in a beautiful photo she shared on Wednesday, May 6. While wearing a camo outfit, Beverley, 39, stood outside her house and caressed her stomach.

“So I basically live in my cozy clothes. It’s going to be real [sic] hard to actually put on big girl clothes, and P.S. I hid all my heels in a different closet because I honestly don’t think I will ever wear them again,” she hilariously captioned the post, and used the hashtags, “#maternity,” “#maternitystyle,” “#momlife” and “#babybump.”

On Tuesday, March 17, Beverley, who’s a proud mom to her two kids — Kenzie, 7, and Hutton, 5, revealed she was expecting another child with husband Michael Cameron after she suffered a miscarriage in 2018. “We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!!!! We are pregnant with our rainbow baby!” Beverley gushed via Instagram while showing off her positive pregnancy stick.

“The road hasn’t always been easy but it is so worth it! It has been far but scarier this time around but just got a great checkup so we are feeling lucky!” she continued. “Not going to lie, I may have peed on quite a few sticks because I couldn’t honestly believe it! But sure enough, they all said PREGNANT.”

When baby No. 3 gets here, Beverley will have to try a little bit harder to plan playdates with her and her 7th Heaven costars’ kids. “There have been times when they’ve been in town [and] we try to get the kids together,” Beverley exclusively told Closer Weekly. “We’re super chill when we can get together if we can, but it’s hard.”

She added that planning playdates with “your next-door neighbor” can also be difficult. “It’s just constant — everything is just — life is on super work speed, so trying to make plans with someone who travels a lot is even harder,” Beverley explained. “But when we get to see each other, it’s awesome.”