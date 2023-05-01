As two of the breakout stars of 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci’s careers have not slowed down in the years since. The pair established a great friendship while filming the comedy-drama and have gotten even closer over time due to their family ties. Scroll below to find out if the famous duo is related.

Is Stanley Tucci Related to Emily Blunt?

While Stanley and Emily are not related by blood, they are related by marriage. The Inside Man actor is married to Emily’s eldest sister, Felicity Blunt. Stanley actually met the literary agent for the first time at the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada. At the time, he was married to his first wife, Kate Tucci, who was battling breast cancer.

“We found out just before I did that movie that she had breast cancer,” Stanley shared during a February 2021 episode of “WTF With Marc Maron Podcast.” “So, I did the movie, and she started treatments, and then we had the premiere, and then she was alive for four more years after that.”

The couple were married for 14 years before Kate died in 2009. They shared three children together, Isabel, Nicolo and Camilla. Stanley recalled Kate and Felicity being introduced to each other at the film premiere.

“But that’s where I met Emily and we became friends,” he reflected. “And, actually, Felicity — Emily’s sister, my wife — she and Kate talked at the premiere that night and I have a photo of them together, which is so odd. And then many years later, I ended up marrying Felicity.”

The Academy Award nominee married his second wife in 2012 and officially became Emily’s brother-in-law.

Jabpromotions/Shutterstock

Do Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt Have Any Children Together?

Stanley and Felicity welcomed two children together after their nuptials. The businesswoman gave birth to her first child with the Burlesque actor, son Matteo, in January 2015. Their second child together, daughter Emilia, arrived in June 2018.

The younger Tucci kids are very close to Emily’s children, Hazel and Violet, whom she shares with her husband, John Krasinski. Their family gets together whenever they can, including during the holiday season.

“We call it a Blunt-Tucci,” Emily said during a November 2022 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert about the family’s holiday celebrations. “So, we have gone to them, they have come to us. He’s an amazing cook, but she’s an amazing cook as well.”