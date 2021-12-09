There’s a new chef in town! Stanley Tucci is a master of the big screen, starring in films like The Hunger Games and The Devil Wears Prada. When he’s not showing off his acting chops, he’s cooking up delicious meals in his beautiful kitchen. The actor, born and raised in New York, has invited fans into his London home in a series of Instagram videos.

Stanley grew up in a big Italian American family that bonded over the delicious meals they shared together. His lifelong love for Italian cuisine inspired his series, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, which premiered on CNN in February 2021. The actor took viewers on a trip to Italy to uncover some of the hidden culinary gems that the country has to offer.

“[Growing up,] everything revolved around what you were going to eat that night, what you were eating for lunch,” the Emmy winner told NPR in October 2021. “I’m not a religious person, but if there is one thing that’s holy, it would be food.”

Three years prior to the premiere of his own travel show, Stanley was diagnosed with oral cancer. The father of five had to undergo radiation and chemotherapy, causing him to lose his sense of taste and smell. The painful growth of ulcers in his mouth led him to be put on a feeding tube for six months.

“It was horrible. I was basically bedridden,” he continued. “I couldn’t even drink water because it burned my mouth so much.”

After successful cancer treatment, Stanley’s tastebuds returned just in time for him to film Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. In addition to his television success, Stanley became known as the “sexy bartender” on Instagram. The nickname was given to him by fans after his second wife, Felicity Blunt, captured his bartending skills on camera. Stanley’s weekly drink recipes later became one of Instagram’s most popular series’ during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cookbook author’s kitchen has become an internet phenomenon and the setting of almost all of his Instagram posts. Whether it’s cooking up some marinara sauce or marinating quail, the actor is always crafting up mouth-watering recipes. He never expected his videos, with the help of Felicity behind the camera, to have such a big impact on the internet.

“I don’t even know how to use my phone,” he told Parade in January 2021. “It’s ridiculous. And then we just said, ‘Well, let’s keep making them.’”

Scroll to take a tour of Stanley’s gorgeous kitchen.