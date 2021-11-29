Stanley Tucci has had tons of breakout roles in blockbuster films that helped him become one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. In addition to starring alongside big names like Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence, Stanley takes pride in being a father to his five children. The Easy A actor is always sharing love for his blended family with his wife, Felicity Blunt.

Stanley began his career in the 1980s as a model in New York. The Supernova star landed a few supporting film roles here and there as he searched for his big break. In 1995, Stanley landed a breakout role in Murder One. This led to his first-ever Emmy nomination, setting him up for a career full of success. It was just the beginning for the actor who would go on to appear in Big Night, The Impostors and Winchell, the latter leading to his first-ever Golden Globe Award win.

The Spotlight actor welcomed three children with his late wife, Kathryn “Kate” Spath-Tucci, as he rose to fame. The pair were married in 1995. They welcomed their twins, Isabel and Nicolo, in 2000. Stanley and Kate’s third child, Camilla, was born in 2002. Kate passed away at the age of 47 in 2009 after battling breast cancer.

Stanley married his second wife, Felicity, in 2012. The pair connected when Stanley worked on the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada with Felicity’s sister, Emily Blunt. In a January 2021 interview with CBS, he spoke about losing his first wife and dealing with the grief.

“It’s still hard after 11 years, It’s still hard. And it will always be hard,” he said. “But, you can’t let it … and she would never want any of us to ever wallow in that grief and let it take over our lives. She would never want that. She wasn’t like that.”

Stanley and Felicity welcomed their first child, Matteo, in January 2015. In June 2018, the couple announced the arrival of their second child together, daughter Emilia. The children have stayed out of the spotlight for the most part, even though their father continues to dominate blockbuster films. In a May 2020 essay for The Atlantic, Stanley shared how his large family was navigating lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic in London.

“Cramming all these people with differing personalities, ages, needs, wants, etc. in a house for six weeks creates for an interesting dynamic,” the Julie & Julia actor wrote. “For the most part, things have been going very well, meaning no one has murdered anyone yet, although I am sure one of them is plotting my demise as I type this.”

Scroll to see Stanley’s most touching quotes about being a father of five.