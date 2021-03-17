Stanley Tucci has a well-respected job as an actor, an amazing family of five kids and a beautiful wife, Felicity Blunt, who completed his life when she came along in the 2010s. The Lovely Bones star feels like one lucky man to have the British literary agent as his spouse.

Stanley never imagined falling in love in his 50s, especially after his first wife, Kate Tucci, died of breast cancer in April 2009. The couple, who was married for 14 years since 1995, welcomed three kids during their relationship, Nicolo, Isabel and Camilla.

Following Kate’s death, it wasn’t long before Stanley became romantically involved with Felicity. The two were engaged in November 2011, and by August 2012, they were married. Though Stanley was over the moon about finding love, he initially “felt guilty” about moving on with Felicity.

“It was very hard to go on vacations at first, really hard to go with Felicity someplace. It’s horrible. You always feel guilty,” he once told The Times. “There are photographs [of Kate] around at home … not that many, but I [still had] difficulty. And especially when we first met, it was only two years after Kate died.”

The Devil Wears Prada actor noted while he’s happier than ever being married to Felicity, he “never [stops] grieving” the loss of his first spouse. Still, he knows Kate wouldn’t want him or their kids to “wallow in that grief” and let it “take over” their lives.

“It’s still hard. And it will always be hard. But you can’t let it,” he said on CBS Sunday Morning in February 2021. “She would never want that. She wasn’t like that.”

After walking down the aisle with Felicity in 2012, the lovebirds expanded the Hollywood star’s family when the London native gave birth to their first child together, Matteo, in 2015. They later became the parents of their second kiddo and Stanley’s youngest, Emilia, in 2018.

These days, the Golden Globe winner is juggling his career with his roles as a loving husband and doting dad. Though it wasn’t an easy road, Stanley is grateful to have Felicity by his side as both a dedicated partner and caring stepmom to his three older kids.

“It is not easy to find somebody who is going to take on three teenagers and a widower. That’s a lot,” he told the Guardian in 2017. “But she was willing to take on that challenge.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn five fun facts about Felicity!