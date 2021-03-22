Stanley Tucci‘s acting resume has earned the Hunger Games alum countless awards, acclaimed recognition, status as a showbiz legend and, most impressively, an enviable net worth. Over the course of his decades-long career, the Lovely Bones star has pocketed a large amount of money.

Stanley’s fortune is valued at an estimated $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The beloved Hollywood star has been making the big bucks since he made his film debut at age 24 in Prizzi’s Honor in 1985. As of today, he has more than 135 film and TV show credits to his name, per IMDb.

Stanley got his start in acting in the 1970s. After showing interest in his high school’s drama program, the star studied theater and acting at SUNY Purchase. Following his graduation in 1982, he landed a role in the Broadway play The Queen and the Rebels later that year. He then appeared in The Misanthrope and Brighton Beach Memoirs in 1983, followed by The Iceman Cometh in 1985, before landing a gig in Prizzi’s Honor.

After making his big break, Stanley acted in plenty of projects throughout the late ’80s, including Crime Story, Kojak: The Price of Justice, Who’s That Girl, Miami Vice and The Equalizer. It was in the ’90s when he cemented his status as a star.

During the 1990s, Stanley made his debut as a producer, director and writer when he helped create the 1996 drama-romance flick Big Night. He juggled his acting gigs on top of responsibilities behind the camera, earning two Emmy nominations as well as a Golden Globe. Stanley came up short at the 1996 Emmy Awards, but he took home the prize for Outstanding Lead Actor for Winchell in 1999. He also received the Best Actor Golden Globe that same year.

Since then, Stanley has only expanded his portfolio. In fact, his career took off in the 2000s when he starred in 2003’s The Core, 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada, 2010’s The Lovely Bones, 2012’s The Hunger Games and BoJack Horseman from 2014 to 2020. His role in The Lovely Bones garnered an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe nomination.

Stanley has been in the business for more than four decades, but it appears he has no plans to retire anytime soon. Per IMDb, he’s set to star in a series of films and TV shows throughout 2021, including The King’s Man, What If … ?, Jolt, The Man Who Saved Paris and Citadel.

Stanley is much more than just an actor, director, producer and writer, though. The Silence star is also a talented cook. In 2012, he released his cookbook, The Tucci Cookbook, which features “nearly 200 irresistible recipes” paired with “delicious wines,” according to Simon & Schuster. Two years later, he co-authored his second cookbook, The Tucci Table: Cooking with Family and Friends, in 2014 alongside his wife, Felicity Blunt.

