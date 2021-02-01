Stanley Tucci has five kids, so the actor has a good idea of what it takes to be a dedicated and involved parent. Despite his busy schedule as a Hollywood actor and producer, the Lovely Bones alum always shows up for his children, Isabel, Nicolo, Camilla, Matteo and Emilia.

Stanley shares his older kids, twins Isabel and Nicolo, as well as daughter Camilla, with his first wife, Kate Tucci. The couple tied the knot in 1995 and were together for almost 15 years, but Kate sadly died of breast cancer in 2009. Though Stanley was devasted to lose his wife, he said his heart broke more for their kids because they have to grow up without their mother.

“There’s all the blaming of yourself, which you can’t do, but you kind of do, and I’m just — I’m mostly sad,” he candidly shared during a 2010 interview with NPR. “I’m sad for Kate that she can’t be here, and I’m sad for my children that they didn’t have the opportunity to spend more time with her because she was an extraordinary person.”

After taking some time to mourn his beloved wife’s death, Stanley gave love another shot with Felicity Blunt. Three years after Kate died, the Devil Wears Prada actor tied the knot with the literary agent in 2012. The duo has since expanded Stanley’s brood, welcoming their two kids together, Matteo and Emilia.

Blending families can be hard, but Stanley feels so “fortunate” that Felicity is such a loving stepmom to his older children. “It is not easy to find somebody who is going to take on three teenagers and a widower. That’s a lot,” he told the Guardian in 2017. “But she was willing to take on that challenge. She cares for the kids as if they are her own, and it is a tough role, being a stepparent.”

While the Captain America: The First Avenger actor feels eternally grateful for having Felicity in his life, he still misses his first wife, Kate. Even though more than a decade has passed, Stanley revealed he can’t help himself from continuing to grieve.

“It’s still hard after 11 years,” he shared during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning in January 2021. “It’s still hard. And it will always be hard. But you can’t let it … and she would never want any of us to ever wallow in that grief and let it take over our lives. She would never want that. She wasn’t like that.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Stanley’s family.