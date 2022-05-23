Golden Globe winner Stanley Tucci is extremely thankful to have met his wife, Felicity Blunt, the sister of his Devil Wears Prada costar Emily Blunt. The pair got married in 2012 and moved to London to raise their family. The couple’s adorable red carpet moments have been captured in photos over the years since they first met.

Before tying the knot with Felicity, Stanley was married to social worker Kathryn “Kate” Spath. The pair welcomed three children together during their marriage, twins Nicolo and Isabel in 2000 and daughter Camilla in 2002. Kate died in 2009 after battling breast cancer.

After losing his first wife, the Hunger Games actor shared that he did find it difficult to move on from such a devastating loss during a CBS Sunday Morning appearance in January 2021.

“It’s still hard after 11 years,” he revealed about Kate’s death. “It’s still hard. And it will always be hard. But you can’t let it … and she would never want any of us to ever wallow in that grief and let it take over our lives. She would never want that. She wasn’t like that.”

The Easy A actor became a dad for the fourth time when he and Felicity welcomed son Matteo in 2015. Their youngest child, daughter Emilia, was born in 2018. Stanley shared some sweet words about his second wife and their blended family in an August 2017 interview with The Guardian.

“It is not easy to find somebody who is going to take on three teenagers and a widower. That’s a lot. But she was willing to take on that challenge,” he said. “She cares for the kids as if they are her own, and it is a tough role, being a step-parent.”

The British literary agent stood by her husband’s side when he was diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2017. After undergoing radiation and chemotherapy, Stanley is now cancer-free. He opened up about his private battle with the disease in a March 2022 interview with People.

“Felicity’s undying attention, affection and encouragement got me through it,” the New York Times bestselling author said.

Keep scrolling to see Stanley and Felicity’s rare photos together.