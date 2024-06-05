Stanley Tucci is thick as thieves with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski as he’s been married to the British actress’ sister Felicity Blunt since 2012 — and a source exclusively tells Closer he’s got no qualms about cashing in favors from his powerful in-laws.

As the 63-year-old actor prepares for the release of his upcoming thriller film Conclave, which will hit theaters in the United States on November 1, he’s going for Oscar gold and could use a little love from Emily, 41, and John, 44.

“It’s kind of a big deal for him to turn up in [his new movie] Conclave in such a juicy, exciting role that people are already talking about,” says a source, noting that first-look footage wowed attendees at the 2024 CinemaCon convention earlier this year in Las Vegas.

“It’s the appropriate occasion for him to break his usual rule of not leaning too hard on his in-laws for help,” adds the insider. “The special sauce when it comes to getting nominated for an Oscar is the full-throated support of his peers, and nobody is more influential right now than his sister-in-law Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski.”

Stanley has known Emily since their time on set of the 2006 hit film The Devil Wears Prada. Years later, the actress introduced Stanley to her sister during her own wedding to John in 2010 — and the rest is history. Felicity and Stanley married in 2012, officially making him and Emily family.

John and Emily “are the de facto leaders of a large, A-list social circle that includes Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth and even freshly minted Oscar winner Cillian Murphy,” says a source, “and they have the kind of sway in town to strongly remind people how overdue for Oscar recognition Stanley is.”

While Stanley was previously nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in The Lovely Bones, this could be his last shot at the coveted trophy since he’s much more focused on his personal life these days.

“Stanley is a beloved figure in Hollywood and he’s made some classic movies, but he’s slowed down the number of roles he’s taken over the last few years to focus on his reality TV work, his health and his family,” notes the source.

“In a competitive year, this might be his last chance to go for the gold, and he needs all the help he can get, and John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are leading the charge!”