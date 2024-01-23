In October 2023, John Stamos released his explosive memoir, If You Would Have Told Me. Included in the book’s contents were several bombshell claims about his divorce from Rebecca Romijn, who went on to marry Jerry O’Connell in 2007. Are Rebecca and Jerry still together?

When Did Rebecca Romijn and John Stamos Divorce?

Rebecca and John met backstage at a Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 1994. They got engaged on Christmas Eve in 1997 and were married in September 1998.

The pair attended the premiere of Rebecca’s film X-Men 2 in 2003, but John later revealed they had already been separated at the time.

“You know what was funny about that night, the premiere of X-Men 2? We went to that together, but we had already been split up for like 6 months; I just couldn’t say anything,” he said during a 2006 interview with Howard Stern.

In 2004, the Full House alum and the model publicly announced their separation, and he filed for divorce that summer. John and Rebecca’s divorce was finalized in 2005.

How Did Rebecca Romijn Meet Jerry O’Connell?

Rebecca met Jerry at a Maxim Hot 100 party in Las Vegas in 2004, striking up an instant connection.

“I remember thinking, ‘Wow. This girl is really beautiful and funny,’” the Kangaroo Jack actor told People in 2017. “I talked to her the whole party. We clicked. We clicked the first time we met. Obviously, she was married, and I know shenanigans go on, but no shenanigans happened. But we clicked. Day one, we clicked.”

They officially began dating shortly after her separation from John. Jerry proposed to Rebecca in his parents’ apartment in September 2005. Two years later, they got married in a beautiful ceremony in California.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Are Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell Still Together?

Rebecca and Jerry are still together and renewed their wedding vows in 2011. Even though they are blissfully married, the Ugly Betty alum admitted there were still times she thought about John.

“I do, I have a lot of really fun memories,” Rebecca said of her first marriage during a May 2022 appearance on The Talk. “I have a lot of fond memories of him. A lot of things about him that I miss. But yeah, it’s tricky. It’s a very hard decision to come to when you decide to end a marriage. It was heartbreaking.”

In January 2024, she revealed her true feelings about being mentioned in John’s memoir as someone who was “busy with her career and new friends” after he hinted at “betrayal” in their marriage.

​​“I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually,” Rebecca told Entertainment Tonight on the Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet. “I was sort of blindsided by it. But, you know, I don’t really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines. So that’s all I really want to say about it.”

Do Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell Have Kids?

One year after tying the knot, Rebecca and Jerry announced they were expecting twin girls. Their daughters, Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip, arrived in December 2008. For Rebecca, it’s hard to choose her favorite thing about motherhood.

“Snuggling with them, getting hugs from them, getting to be a part of watching them become these incredibly complete people, getting to curate this world for them, introducing them to the music we want to introduce them to, introducing them to the movies and books,” she gushed. “It’s an honor to raise them. They make me so proud.”