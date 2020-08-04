He’s got the answer! Jerry O’Connell, who is married to actress Rebecca Romijn, revealed the secret to a long-lasting marriage during a new interview with Closer Weekly.

“The secret to a long-lasting marriage is trying not to have kids during the quarantine,” he exclusively joked to Closer on Tuesday, August 4, before getting serious. “No, I’m kidding. The secret to a long-lasting marriage is [to] have children before quarantine and then you look at your wife and realize, ‘There’s no way I can do this quarantine with these kids if you weren’t here. I love you so much.'”

Shutterstock

Jerry and the X-Men star has been married since July 2007. Just last month, he celebrated his 13th wedding anniversary to Rebecca by buying a “cool piece” of jewelry from her accessories line Charlie Dolly, which is named after their 11-year-old twin daughters, Dolly and Charlie.

“It’s a little necklace. It’s really fine jewelry and they use this little laser to cut little animals in the jewel. It wasn’t a diamond, it was a blue gemstone,” he gushed. “So we’re now almost a month after our anniversary and my wife has worn it every day, so in the words of Charlie Sheen, ‘winning!'”

Even though the Kangaroo Jack star is practicing social distancing, he’s gone on some exciting date nights with Rebecca like an “RV trip” they recently took with their children. Although Jerry says the girls were “non-stop all in our business” throughout the whole entire ride, he and his love still had an amazing time together.

Shutterstock

While Jerry is a family man, he’s also very focused on his career which is reaching new heights. On July 31, 2020, his Lionsgate’s film The Secret: Dare to Dream will be available On Demand on Apple TV and everywhere you rent movies. Also, all episodes of his show Carter are available to stream on IMDB TV, Amazon’s free streaming service.

Even though the Stand By Me actor had to briefly put his career on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, everything seems to be working out just fine for him.

Reporting by Diana Cooper.