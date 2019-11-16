The perfect couple! If you needed more proof that Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell are crazy about one another, their latest public outing should suffice.

The pair couldn’t help but to embrace each other when they attended The Humane Society of the United States to the Rescue! New York Gala 2019 on Friday, November 15. The two were spotted staying close, as the actor, 45, even kissed his wife, 47, on the cheek in front of the cameras.

The pair tie the knot in 2007. They share daughters Charlie and Dolly, both 10. In fact, the famous duo once revealed the secret behind their longtime marriage to the blonde beauty. “Have twins, and as they get older and become more diabolical, you can’t get divorced!” he exclusively joked to Closer Weekly at Hallmark’s TCA Winter Press Tour gala on February 9 in Pasadena, California.

“Because then one of you will be stuck with them,” the X-Men star quipped. “So you decide to stay together so one of you doesn’t end up with them!” However, neither can ever seen themselves parting ways.

“Our house is so crazy that we just don’t want to get divorced right now because neither one of us wants to end up with our kids and our dogs,” the Stand By Me costar previously joked to Closer. “We realize it’s a team effort and there’s no way we can do it on our own right now!”

It also helps that Jerry and Rebecca are a team, especially when it comes to parenting — they recently stood firm when their girls were “begging for phones.” “That’s not happening for as long as I can possibly go,” the former model told Us Weekly. “I’ve been told that grades suffer when kids get phones, so they’ll be 20 before I get them a phone! My kids are nagging me about it because of lot of their friends already have them. … [Those parents] are ruining it for the rest of us.”

“They’re sassy,” she continued, although she added, “They’re great human beings. I really enjoy my time with them.”

