Star Trek star Rebecca Romijn has been stealing scenes and making audiences fall in love with her charm since stepping into Hollywood in the late ‘90s. The model-turned-actress loves spending her downtime at the beach with her husband, Jerry O’Connell, and their twin girls, Charlie and Dolly.

During the early days of her modeling career, Rebecca landed on the cover of dozens of magazines like GQ, Esquire and Elle. The California native appeared in multiple issues of Sports Illustrated over the years, flaunting her stunning looks in an array of colorful swimsuits. After posing in campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger and Victoria’s Secret, Rebecca landed her breakout role in X-Men in 2000.

In the film, the blonde beauty portrayed Mystique, a character that required her to undergo a dramatic makeup transformation each day on set.

“My call time was at midnight to be ready at 9 am. It was a nine-hour makeup process,” she told Looper.com in June 2021. “We did, over the course of three movies, manage to get it down to seven hours, but that was still … It was a big deal. I realized pretty early on that was the job. I was getting paid to be a part of that makeup put on!”

In 2002, Rebecca snagged the lead role in the thriller Femme Fatale, a film that has gained a cult following decades after its initial release. The Friends alum later became the host of the body painting competition Skin Wars from 2014 to 2016. But above all, the thing that Rebecca cherishes most is making memories with her family and teaching her kids valuable life lessons.

“I always thought my mom was so beautiful growing up no matter how many lines she had on her face,” The Punisher star told People in April 2019. “I admired my mom’s laugh lines. I find peace in that and hope that when my daughters look at me, they do too.”

The proud mom also gushed about how much her daughters were already inspired by her iconic style.

“My girls are just on the cusp of starting to raid my closet,” Rebecca revealed. “They’re just starting to do it. In fact, I’ve started finding some of my things in their room. I’m like, it’s starting already. I can’t believe it.”

