In his October 2023 memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, John Stamos made bombshell claims about his marriage to his ex-wife, Rebecca Romijn. The X-Men actress was very stunned at some of the allegations brought up in the book.

“I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually,” Rebecca, 51, told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards on January 14. “I was sort of blindsided by it. But, you know, I don’t really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines. So that’s all I really want to say about it.”

She was married to John, 60, from 1998 to 2005. In his book, the Full House actor opened up about what he thought was the root of his failed marriage. He believed Rebecca was “busy with her career and new friends,” which led them to face “ups and downs.”

“She smiles at me a little less, doesn’t look me in the eyes over dinner, takes phone calls in the other room. … Betrayal starts as a sinking feeling in your stomach, grows into a suspicion that clouds your every thought, and by the time you find out the truth, it’s uniquely horrible at first but also expected, like you’ve been waiting for something bad to happen,” he wrote. “There’s nothing more to say. There’s a point of no return, and what felt like a phase is now her phasing me out for good.”

John also alleged that “something cruel and calculating” is responsible for breaking them up.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

He continued, “In the darkest hour, the schmuck who proposed, the clown who’d do anything to make her laugh and the husband planning for the future all sit up torturing me with ‘what-ifs,’” adding, “The guy who promised her and himself ‘forever,’ just like in the Beach Boys song, now sees that forever might not last the night.”

After her split from the sitcom star, Rebecca married Jerry O’Connell in 2007. The pair are now parents to twins Dolly and Charlie. John married his second wife, Caitlin McHugh, in 2018. That same year, they welcomed their son, Billy.

Despite briefly addressing the claims made in the book, Rebecca previously revealed that she had no desire to read John’s memoir.

“There was an interest in my household, but it’s so funny, after hearing his interview beginning to end on The Howard Stern Show, any interest of reading the book went away,” she said during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show in November 2023.