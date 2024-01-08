Willem Dafoe is a dynamite Hollywood performer and a doting husband! The Poor Things actor has been happily married to his wife, Giada Colagrande, for nearly two decades.

Who Is Willem Dafoe’s Wife Giada Colagrande?

Willem has been married to Giada since 2005. She is an Italian-born filmmaker and actress, whose credits include directing 2010’s A Woman and 2016’s Padre, the latter in which she also starred alongside her husband. In the early 2000s, she focused heavily on video portraits and contemporary art.

How Did Willem Dafoe Meet Giada Colagrande?

The Spider-Man star opened up about his unique love story with Giada, which started in Europe on a whim.

“I met my wife on the street in Rome in 2004,” Willem told The Guardian in November 2009. “I knew of her because I’d seen her films, and we had some mutual friends. Getting married was very impulsive and romantic. We were having lunch and I said, ‘Do you want to get married tomorrow?’”

Luckily for the Wisconsin native, Giada felt the exact same way and happily accepted the impromptu proposal.

“I called up City Hall and they said, ‘If you get here in the next couple of hours, you can register and then you can get married tomorrow,’” he recalled. “So, we ran down there. We married the next day with just two witnesses, our best friends: my manager and her editor.”

The pair made their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival shortly after their 2005 wedding. They’ve been happily married ever since, supporting each other’s projects and proving that their love is everlasting.

Over the years, the Hollywood duo have worked together on films, falling more in love with each other as the years have gone on.

“I work with my wife sometimes,” Willem said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in March 2023. “It’s nice. You have special information, you have complicity, you have a shorthand, you have a language, you know?”

In January 2024, Giada was by her husband’s side as he earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Finally, thank you to my wife Giada Colagrande, who teaches me gratitude and reminds me not to spit on my luck,” Willem said during his speech at the event.

Does Willem Dafoe Have Kids?

Willem and Giada do not share any children together; however, he is a dad to one son, Jack Dafoe, from his previous relationship with Elizabeth LeCompte.

“I was in a relationship for 27 years,” the Oscar nominee said. “She’s the mother of my son, but we never married because to her, marriage represented ownership and I respected that. But after a while, I was more interested in getting married than she was.”