Eugene Levy and his wife, Deborah Divine, have one of Hollywood’s longest-standing romances. The Schitt’s Creek actor and his spouse have been married for more than four decades and share two kids together.

Who Is Eugene Levy’s Wife Deborah Divine?

Eugene and Deborah got married in 1977. The pair have remained pretty private about the details surrounding how they first met. It seems Deborah was involved in show business as a creative consultant and producer in the past, per IMDb.

The American Pie actor typically brings his wife as his date to award shows, including the 76th Annual Academy Awards in 2004 and the 2016 Canadian Screen Awards. At the 2020 Emmy Awards, Eugene mentioned Deborah while accepting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Schitt’s Creek.

“I first want to thank my darling wife of 43 years, Deb Divine, for all the love, support and sage counsel over the years,” he gushed. “I wouldn’t be up here without you, Deb. I love you.”

Who Are Eugene Levy’s Kids?

The lovebirds are parents to two children, Dan and Sarah Levy. Their eldest child, Dan, was born in 1983. Sarah arrived in 1986. Both of the Levy kids got their start in show business at a young age, following in their father’s footsteps.

Paul Archuleta/WireImage

While Dan earned early acting credits from Degrassi and Cyberstalker, Sarah landed roles in Larry Crowne and XIII: The Series. Eugene and Deborah raised their kids in Toronto, away from a “show-bizzy kind of environment,” he told People in January 2019.

“Toronto is just a very normal town,” Eugene said of his kids’ upbringing before they joined him as cast members on Schitt’s Creek. “They could grow up with all options open to them of what they wanted to do. We didn’t want them to be locked into show business. Of course, the irony is they both went into acting — and now we’re all on a show together.”

In December 2023, the family of four showed their support for Dan at the premiere of Good Grief in Los Angeles. The comedy-drama movie marked his directorial debut and made his parents very proud in the process.

“My parents were very moved by the movie and were crying a lot, and it was a wonderful thing,” Dan shared during a January 2024 appearance on Today. “I think we’d collaborated for so long, this felt like something I really needed to do on my own and I wanted it to kind of be a surprised to them I think, partially, because it’s such a risky thing to go and do something unexpected.”