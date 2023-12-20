Dick Van Dyke and Wife Arlene Silver Have the Sweetest Love Story! See Their Best Photos Together

Dick Van Dyke’s wife, Arlene Silver, treats him “like a king!” The Mary Poppins actor could not be more grateful for his loving spouse, who enjoys singing and dancing just as much as he does.

Dick and Arlene first met at the 2006 SAG Awards and tied the knot in 2012. Despite their 46-year age gap, the pair have proven that their marriage has only gotten stronger with time.

Scroll below to see the cutest photos of Dick and Arlene over the years.