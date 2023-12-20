The Los Angeles premiere of Good Grief was a family affair for Eugene Levy! The Schitt’s Creek alum walked the red carpet with his wife, Deborah Divine, and their two kids, Dan and Sarah Levy, at the event on Tuesday, December 19.

Dan, 40, wrote, directed and stars in the comedy drama film about a man overcoming grief after losing his husband and mom.

“It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that’s helped me work through my own grief,” he said of the film. “And I hope it does the same for other people as well.”

Scroll below to see photos from their family outing.