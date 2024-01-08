Robert Downey Jr.’s wife, Susan Downey, is always in his corner! The Oppenheimer actor has never hesitated to shout-out his loving spouse for all of her support over the years.

Who Is Susan Downey?

Susan works in Hollywood just like her famous husband! She is an experienced movie producer, whose credits include 2002’s Ghost Ship, 2009’s Orphan, 2010’s Iron Man 2 and more.

When Did Robert Downey Jr. Marry Susan Downey?

Robert was first introduced to his leading lady while he was starring in 2003’s Gothika, which she produced. They began dating shortly after sparks flew between them on set. Susan admitted that she had some doubts about dating the Hollywood heartthrob at first.

“We were up in Montreal prepping for Gothika, and we had lunch with the director and Halle Berry,” Susan told The Hollywood Reporter of their early days in October 2014. “Everybody else ordered Japanese, but Robert told us how oatmeal was the ‘superfood.’ He brought his own packets of oatmeal to have at lunch. And he had this box of various herbs and stuff. And then he started doing these yoga moves. I mean, he was interesting but weird.”

In November 2003, Robert and Susan got engaged after only a few months of dating. They tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in August 2005 in Long Island, New York. Their love has only gotten stronger over the years, with Robert mentioning his beloved in his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes in 2010 after winning Best Actor for his work in Sherlock Holmes.

“I would like to thank Susan Downey for telling me that Matt Damon was going to win, so don’t bother to prepare a speech,” he told the crowd at the ceremony. “I really don’t want to thank my wife, because I could be bussing tables at the Daily Grill right now, if not for her.”

History repeated itself 14 years later, when the famed actor won another Golden Globe for his role as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer at the ceremony in January 2024. He jokingly thanked his “primary caregiver,” Susan, who “literally made an art out of extracting me from my comfort zone. … But she’s easy on the eyes, so whatevs.”

JC Olivera/FilmMagic

How Many Kids Does Robert Downey Jr. Have?

Robert is a dad to three kids. He shares his eldest son, Indio Falconer Downey, with his first wife, Deborah Falconer, whom he was married to from 1992 to 2004. During his second marriage, he and Susan welcomed kids Exton Elias Downey and Avri Roel Downey. The Avengers actor admitted that fatherhood was one of his most challenging but rewarding roles of all.

“[Exton] just wants to sling open drawers and grab knives. It’s really not stressful at all!” the dad of three once told Access Hollywood. “When he first started walking, it was kind of like, alright, this is a little bit exhausting and terrifying, and then he kind of smoothed out and now he can climb things.”