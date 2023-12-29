It is quite clear that Alan Alda has done everything to become a respected actor — and he’s been a success. Although, he has had an incredible woman by his side through it all: his wife, Arlene Alda.

When Did Alan Alda Marry Arlene Alda?

The lovely pair tied the knot in 1957, and they are still holding strong after more than six decades. The couple also share three daughters — Eve, Elizabeth and Beatrice.

“My wife says the secret of a long marriage is a short memory,” Alan exclusively told Closer Weekly at the New York Film Festival premiere of Marriage Story in October 2019. It “seems to work!” he added. The actor also explained that even after 60 years of marriage, the happy couple still know how to make each other feel special.

“I don’t think we spoil each other, we just love each other,” the Oscar-nominee explained. “Without her, I wouldn’t do an awful lot because every time I’m leaving the house to do some work, she says, ‘You’re going to be great.’ And I say the same thing to her. She’s a writer and a photographer, busy all the time, and I’m very proud of her.”

Globe Photos/Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Who Is Arlene Alda?

Arlene was born Arlene Weiss, on March 12, 1933, in the Bronx, New York. She was quite creative and bright from the get-go too, as she found herself a part of the National Orchestra — this after obtaining a music degree from Hunter College.

“I won a Fulbright Scholarship to study the clarinet in Cologne, Germany. I returned to the States in 1955 with every intention of becoming a classical clarinetist,” Arlene once revealed to the Wall Street Journal.

What Does Arlene Alda Do for Work?

Aside from being a wonderful clarinet player, Arlene has also focused on being a children’s author, writing over 10 books. Some of those books include, Lulu’s Piano Lesson, Hurry Granny Annie and Morning Glory Monday. She was also the writer behind The Last Days of MASH.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Was She Married Before?

Tying the knot with Alan was her first and only marriage. However, she and the Hollywood star also have eight grandkids.

It is quite obvious that Alan has had quite the partner in his corner. She has been supporting her husband amid his battle with Parkinson’s disease, which Alan was diagnosed with in 2015.

“I’m feeling good and charging ahead,” he said of his health during an October 2022 interview with People. “Doing everything I can to slow the progression of Parkinson’s, which really can be slowed with work.”