If you’ve been married for 62 years like Alan Alda and his wife Arlene have, there has to be some grand secret — and the actor decided to reveal exactly what it is.

The Mash alum, 83, attended the New York Film Festival premiere of Marriage Story on Friday, October 4, and discussed his incredible longtime relationship with his love, 86. “My wife says the secret of a long marriage is a short memory,” Alan exclusively told Closer Weekly, adding that it “seems to work!” In fact, the Oscar-nominee even has a way of making Arlene feel special after all of these years.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

“I don’t think we spoil each other, we just love each other,” The Aviator costar explained. “Without her, I wouldn’t do an awful lot because every time I’m leaving the house to do some work, she says, ‘You’re going to be great.’ And I say the same thing to her. She’s a writer and a photographer, busy all the time, and I’m very proud of her.”

The happy couple said I do in 1957. They share three daughters — Eve, 60, Elizabeth, 59, and Beatrice, 58. Alan has also had his family in his corner while he battles Parkinson’s disease.

Since being diagnosed with the disease, Alan told People that his “life hasn’t changed much.” He continued, “I just applied my curiosity to it. I’m constantly reading and trying to figure out the best approaches. So far it’s really interesting. I think it’s helped me understand a little better that everybody has something they’re coping with.”

Red/AP/Shutterstock

Moving forward, it seems like Alan will continue to work and spend time with his family. “I really have never made plans for the future,” the icon told the outlet. “My life is more of an improvisation. I just try to make the best of what’s in front of me.”

What’s next in front of him is a role in the film Marriage Story alongside Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson.

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!

Be sure to check out and subscribe to our Classic TV & Film Podcast for interviews with your favorite stars!