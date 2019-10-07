To fans, Alan Alda is known for his beloved role of Hawkeye Pierce in the war television series M*A*S*H. To his family, however, the six-time Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award winner is a doting father and husband.

The 83-year-old actor — who is the proud dad of daughters Eve Alda, Elizabeth Alda and Beatrice Alda, with his longtime wife, Arlene Alda — has been one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars ever since he landed his role on M*A*S*H in 1972.

Although the iconic dramedy earned him the majority of his fame and fortune, Alan once admitted he almost missed out on the opportunity to be on it. At the time, he explained that he didn’t see how he was to juggle raising three kids and Hollywood superstardom.

“My reaction was to turn it down,” The Blacklist actor admitted to The Washington Post in May 1981. “I didn’t see how we could juggle all of that. I wasn’t going to ask my family to do it. I didn’t want our lives controlled by the job contract.”

Reflecting when his children were just little girls, Alan confessed that his perception of being a dad was completely off. “You think it’s not going to be that hard, raising kids,” he said. “You think you have something to pass on to them and that’s what you’ll do. But it’s a three-cornered chair — there’s you, your kids and the world they grow up in, and each of them is an influence.”

After taking the job on M*A*S*H and splitting up time between living in California and New Jersey, Alan gushed that he learned one thing over the years. “I guess for me it affirmed what I already knew — that the day is lighter and happier for me when I can be together with Arlene,” he revealed to the outlet decades ago.

Although juggling fatherhood and a Hollywood career can be more difficult that one can imagine, Alan and Arlene’s daughters turned out to be three incredible women!

Scroll through the gallery below to learn all about Alan’s three daughters — Eve, Elizabeth and Beatrice!