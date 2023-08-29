Kristen Welker made a huge announcement in the summer of 2023 that Weekend Today fans never saw coming. The newscaster is an open book, always sharing relatable personal details about motherhood and her relationship with John Hughes. Scroll below to find out whether or not the pair are still together.

When Did Kristen Welker Marry John Hughes?

In October 2014, Kristen was set up on a date with John by a mutual friend. The duo hit it off and met up for their second date in Washington, D.C., where Kristen was on assignment. Her busy schedule made her late for the date, but John proved to be quite the gentleman when he presented her with a presidential-themed crossword puzzle.

“That’s the moment he got me,” she gushed to the New York Times in March 2017. “As a White House correspondent, it was so touching, and it marked him different than anyone else I ever dated.”

In June 2016, the marketing executive got down on one knee in front of the Lincoln Memorial to ask Kristen to marry him. One year later, they got married at the nearby Bellevue Hotel. As a wedding favor, guests were given a copy of the crossword puzzle that John made for Kristen on their second date.

How Many Children Does Kristen Welker Have?

After years of experiencing infertility, Kristen announced that she and John were expecting their first child via surrogate during an episode of Today in April 2021. Two months later, their daughter, Margot Lane Welker Hughes, was born.

“Margot is truly the love of our lives,” Kristen said. “Seeing her precious face and looking into her eyes had made every minute of our journey worth it.”

In June 2022, Kristen and John excitedly celebrated Margot’s 1st birthday.

“Happy 1st Birthday, Margot Lane!” the doting mom captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram. “Celebrating you this weekend has been the greatest joy. You amaze me every day. Your dada and I couldn’t love you more.”

Courtesy of Kristen Welker/Instagram

Are Kristen Welker and John Hughes Still Together?

Kristen and John are still together, and he has been supportive of his wife’s recent career change. In June 2023, Kristen was announced as the new moderator of Meet the Press after Chuck Todd’s departure.

“Meet the Press is one of the most important political broadcasts in history,” she gushed on Today. “I just feel so grateful and humbled to all of those who built this amazing legacy. I’m thinking about Martha Rountree, Tim Russert and of course, my mentor, Chuck Todd, who taught me just about everything I know about politics.”

Kristen marked her final episode as a cohost on Weekend Today on August 27, 2023. She burst into tears as John and Margot surprised her on stage during her farewell broadcast.

“I want to say to our viewers, thank you all for joining us every Saturday for this show that we are so proud of,” Kristen said. “To the entire Weekend Today team … I am so grateful for all of you for making this a family.”