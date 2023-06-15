Star Wars actor Harrison Ford has long been one of Hollywood’s biggest heartthrobs since making his acting debut in the late ‘60s. In 2002, he caught the eye of Calista Flockhart and the two began their romance shortly after. Scroll below to find out if they are still together.

How Did Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Meet?

Romance blossomed between Harrison and Calista after they first met at the 59th Annual Golden Globe Awards. In the months that followed, the duo stepped out together at the 2002 Venice International Film Festival. At the time, the Indiana Jones actor was in the midst of his divorce from Melissa Mathison.

How Many Times Has Harrison Ford Been Married?

Harrison has been married three times. The Illinois native and his first wife, Mary Marquardt, were married from 1964 to 1979. They welcomed sons Benjamin and Willard during their marriage.

In 1983, Harrison married his second wife, Melissa, with whom he welcomed kids Malcolm and Georgia. The former couple officially divorced in 2004. Five years after his second marriage came to an end, the 1923 star popped the question to Calista.

In 2010, the pair got married in New Mexico where Harrison was filming Cowboys and Aliens. He is also a doting dad to son Liam, whom Calista adopted in 2001.

Are Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Still Together?

More than a decade after their nuptials, Harrison and Calista are still together. The lovebirds attended the June 2023 premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. They held hands in their stylish ensembles as they walked the red carpet together.

While their marriage is solid, the Hollywood stars did go through an extremely difficult time when Harrison, an experienced pilot, was involved in a plane crash in 2015.

“It was a really hard, scary time for our family,” the Ally McBeal actress said at a TCA panel in August 2015. “I think it just makes you realize, once again, that life can turn on a dime. We just have to appreciate every second we’re here because you never know.”

Following the accident, the longtime couple made some big decisions about flying together.

“I changed a lot of things in my life,” Harrison told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2023. “My wife does not fly with me in vintage airplanes anymore — she will in others. I certainly don’t want to have to recover from that kind of accident again. It was really hard on my family, and it was hard on me.”