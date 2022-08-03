Action films are always full of jaw-dropping moments, shocking plots and incredible actors like Harrison Ford. The Star Wars alum has proven that his skills truly are one of a kind, with a massive net worth to show for it. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes.

What Is Harrison Ford’s Net Worth?

Harrison has an estimated net worth of $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. A huge portion of his earnings stems from his roles in multiple franchises in addition to Star Wars including Indiana Jones, Blade Runner and Patriot Games.

Born in 1942, the superstar established a lasting friendship with director George Lucas once he made his way to Hollywood. After portraying Han Solo in several films over the course of 42 years, it’s pretty safe to say their friendship opened a lot of doors!

“A whole lot of its luck and a lot of it has to do with the talented people that I get the chance to work with,” Harrison reflected on his career during a February 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “The success of George Lucas [and] Steven Spielberg rubbed off on me … I’ve been blessed.”

Moviestore/Shutterstock

In June 2022, it was announced that the esteemed actor was set to star in 1923, a prequel to the Paramount+ phenomenon Yellowstone. Harrison was praised by Kevin Costner, star of the series, for his willingness to tackle a television project after years of starring in blockbuster films.

“I think people, actors in general, move towards writing,” he said. “I think that as long as they’re going to stay in this game, you want to go to a place that surprises you. If it doesn’t surprise you, it’s very unlikely that it will surprise an audience.”

Is Harrison Ford Married?

Aside from his prolific acting career, Harrison is a doting husband to his wife, Calista Flockhart. The couple dated for eight years before getting married in 2010. She has amassed an estimated $30 million net worth of her own, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Together the Illinois native and the Ally McBeal alum share a blended family. The action star welcomed sons Ben and Willard with his first ex-wife, Mary Marquardt. He went on to marry Melissa Mathison in 1983. The former couple became parents to son Malcolm and daughter Georgia before their divorce was finalized 2004.

One year before Calista met her leading man, she adopted one son, Liam. Harrison raised him as his own and the family have remained close-knit ever since.