For more than two decades, Dr. Phil McGraw has been dishing out advice and life strategies on TV. Many of his loyal viewers have wondered if the talk show host is still married to Robin McGraw.

How Did Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw Meet?

Prior to meeting Robin, Phil was married to his first wife, Debbie Higgins, from 1970 to 1973. They did not welcome any children during their marriage. After his divorce, Phil and Robin met “accidentally” through his youngest sister, Brenda.

“She said, ‘Do you want to come over and spend the night at my house?’ so we did that,” Robin recalled in a post on Dr. Phil’s website. “Brenda said, ‘You’re going to have to be really quiet because my brother’s in the next room, and he’s very, very sick.’ And I see this big man coming down the hall, and I’m thinking, ‘Whoa, he’s big!'”

After introducing themselves to each other, Phil and Robin decided to go on a date the next night.

“I actually knew that first evening I sat and visited with him that he was The One,” the podcast host gushed in an interview with Closer in April 2018.

Three years after their first date, their relationship faced a rough patch after Robin expressed her desire to get married. Phil wanted to finish school before taking the next step in their relationship. The pair spent three months apart but reconciled when they realized how much they missed each other.

“We went out to dinner, and he said, ‘I miss you, and I love you. I want to marry you. I don’t want to lose you,'” Robin reflected. “And so, we got engaged a few weeks later on Valentine’s Day. Six months after that, we were married.”

Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Are Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw Still Together?

Since their 1976 wedding, Phil and Robin’s relationship has only gotten stronger! They are still happily together and celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary in August 2023.

How Many Children Do Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw Have?

Three years after their wedding, Phil and Robin welcomed their first child together, son Jay McGraw. Their second son, Jordan McGraw, arrived in 1986. Both of the McGraw kids have started families of their own, making Phil and Robin doting grandparents to several little ones.

“[Parenting] is a heavy job and it’s an important job,” Robin told Closer in December 2014. “But when you are a grandparent, you don’t have to worry about any of that — it’s all reward!”